UPI transactions touched record 16.73 billion in December 2024: NPCI data

PTI |
Jan 02, 2025 09:10 PM IST

Transactions through the popular Unified Payments Interface (UPI) touched a record 16.73 billion in December, recording a growth of 8 per cent over the preceding month, according to data released by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

In November 2024, the UPI transaction count was 15.48 billion, NPCI data showed.(Shutterstock)
In November, the UPI transaction count was 15.48 billion.

NPCI said the value of the transactions worked at 23.25 lakh crore in December 2024 as against 21.55 lakh crore in November.

In value terms, the average daily transaction amounted to 74,990 crore in December. This compares with 71,840 crore in November.

NPCI, an initiative of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Indian Banks' Association, is an umbrella organisation for operating retail payments and settlement systems in India (IBA).

NPCI runs the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) used for real-time payments between peers or at merchants' end while making purchases.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
