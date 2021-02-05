IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / US regulators launch review of stock market turbulence
The market battle, led by traders gathered on Reddit, sent shares of severely damaged companies like GameStop and AMC soaring.(via AP. Representative image)
The market battle, led by traders gathered on Reddit, sent shares of severely damaged companies like GameStop and AMC soaring.(via AP. Representative image)
business

US regulators launch review of stock market turbulence

The Treasury Department said Thursday that regulators believe the core infrastructure of the markets has proved to be “resilient during high volatility and heavy trading volume.”
READ FULL STORY
AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:27 AM IST

The nation's top financial markets regulators say they will look into whether recent stock market turbulence is an indication that current trading practices are not doing enough to protect investors.

The Treasury Department said Thursday that regulators believe the core infrastructure of the markets has proved to be “resilient during high volatility and heavy trading volume.”

But it said regulators also believe the Securities and Exchange Commission should investigate what happened during the recent market upheaval that pitted smaller, online investors against massive hedge funds.

The department issued the statement after a meeting of regulators convened by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

The market battle, led by traders gathered on Reddit, sent shares of severely damaged companies like GameStop and AMC soaring. They have since shed much of their gains.

The Treasury statement said that both the SEC and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission were reviewing whether trading practices were consistent with “investor protection and fair and efficient markets.”

The meeting Thursday included officials from Treasury, the SEC and CFTC and officials from the Federal Reserve Board and the Fed's New York regional bank, which serves as a link for the Fed to Wall Street.

In comments earlier Thursday, Yellen said in an ABC television interview that she had convened the meeting because it was important “to make sure that our financial markets are functioning properly and efficiently and that investors are protected.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
The market battle, led by traders gathered on Reddit, sent shares of severely damaged companies like GameStop and AMC soaring.(via AP. Representative image)
The market battle, led by traders gathered on Reddit, sent shares of severely damaged companies like GameStop and AMC soaring.(via AP. Representative image)
business

US regulators launch review of stock market turbulence

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:27 AM IST
The Treasury Department said Thursday that regulators believe the core infrastructure of the markets has proved to be “resilient during high volatility and heavy trading volume.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ford also lost $2.8 billion in the fourth quarter. Excluding one-time items it made 34 cents per share, according to FactSet.(AFP file photo)
Ford also lost $2.8 billion in the fourth quarter. Excluding one-time items it made 34 cents per share, according to FactSet.(AFP file photo)
business

Ford loses $1.28B in 2020, raises electric vehicle spending

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:10 AM IST
The automaker said Thursday that excluding one-time items, it made 41 cents per share for the year. That beat Wall Street estimates of breaking even.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at the finance ministry before she leaves to present the federal budget in the parliament in New Delhi, India, February 1, 2021. (REUTERS)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at the finance ministry before she leaves to present the federal budget in the parliament in New Delhi, India, February 1, 2021. (REUTERS)
business

Fiscal policy won’t be tied to debt-GDP ratio for now

By Asit Ranjan Mishra, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:49 AM IST
The 15th Finance Commission (FFC), which was chaired by N.K. Singh, has recommended bringing the public debt to GDP ratio down from 89.8% of GDP in FY21 to 85.7% of GDP in FY26.
READ FULL STORY
Close
**EDS: FILE PHOTO** New Delhi: In this file photo dated Monday, March 2, 2020, Air India planes are parked at the IGI Airport in New Delhi. Tata Group is seeking to board Air India again after nearly seven decades, with the salt-to-software conglomerate set to participate in the bidding process for the national carrier. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)(PTI16-12-2020_000272B)(PTI)
**EDS: FILE PHOTO** New Delhi: In this file photo dated Monday, March 2, 2020, Air India planes are parked at the IGI Airport in New Delhi. Tata Group is seeking to board Air India again after nearly seven decades, with the salt-to-software conglomerate set to participate in the bidding process for the national carrier. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)(PTI16-12-2020_000272B)(PTI)
business

Centre owes Air India nearly 500 crore for VVIP flights

By Rhik Kundu, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:37 AM IST
Civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday told the Rajya Sabha that the government’s total dues on account of airfares for VVIP flights stood at 498.17 crore at the end of 31 December.
READ FULL STORY
Close
10 May 2016, Bhikaji Cama Place,New Delhi: employees provident fund organisation head office , EPFO office.(Mint Archives)
10 May 2016, Bhikaji Cama Place,New Delhi: employees provident fund organisation head office , EPFO office.(Mint Archives)
business

Investment limit may hit 0.3% of EPF subscribers

By Rajeev Jayaswal, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:15 AM IST
These 1.23 lakh employees provident fund (EPF) accounts have on an average a corpus of 5.92 crore per person.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union minister of finance Nirmala Sitharaman, New Delhi, February 1, 2021 (Ajay Aggarwal /HT PHOTO)
Union minister of finance Nirmala Sitharaman, New Delhi, February 1, 2021 (Ajay Aggarwal /HT PHOTO)
business

Budget marks directional change for economy: Nirmala Sitharaman

By Rajeev Jayaswal, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:59 PM IST
Sitharaman on Monday unveiled a budget with significant increases in health and capital expenditure to revive an economy that shrank by a record 23.9% in the quarter ended June 30 mainly because of the 68-day hard lockdown imposed on March 25 to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The bank’s proforma slippages for the nine months ending December 2020 was at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>16,461 crore and coupled with recast requests, the number stood at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>41,000 crore.(File photo)
The bank’s proforma slippages for the nine months ending December 2020 was at 16,461 crore and coupled with recast requests, the number stood at 41,000 crore.(File photo)
business

SBI’s Q3 profit falls 7% on higher provisions

By Shayan Ghosh, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:51 PM IST
SBI had said in November that its debt recasts and slippages will not cross 60,000 crore in FY21, and the numbers released on Thursday indicated that the bank will manage to meet this guidance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Boeing shed 20,000 jobs companywide last year and has said it needs to cut 11,000 more this year.(AP photo)
Boeing shed 20,000 jobs companywide last year and has said it needs to cut 11,000 more this year.(AP photo)
business

Boeing to outsource IT work to Dell, eliminate 600 jobs

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 09:38 PM IST
Susan Doniz, vice president for information technology and data analytics for Boeing, told employees Thursday that the eliminated jobs represent about 10% of the company's IT staff, The Seattle Times reported.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gold, silver prices fall; check latest rates here (PTI File Photo)
Gold, silver prices fall; check latest rates here (PTI File Photo)
business

Gold, silver prices fall; check latest rates here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 03:55 PM IST
Here’s how gold and silver opened on Thursday, as per Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.7% to 14,895.65, while the benchmark S&amp;P BSE Sensex was up 0.7% at 50,614.29.(PTI)
The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.7% to 14,895.65, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.7% at 50,614.29.(PTI)
business

Sensex closes 358 points higher at 50,614; Nifty ends session at 14,895

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 09:17 PM IST
  • Both the indexes touched record intra-day highs earlier in the session after rising as much as 0.84% and 0.86% respectively.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SBI has about 40,000 small businesses who have, so far, availed of the facility to ease repayment conditionsmint(MINT_PRINT)
SBI has about 40,000 small businesses who have, so far, availed of the facility to ease repayment conditionsmint(MINT_PRINT)
business

SBI Q3 net profit falls 7% to 5,196 crore

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 02:52 PM IST
The bank's asset quality improved substantially as the gross non-performing assets fell to 4.77 per cent of the gross advances as of December 31, 2020 from 6.94 per cent in the corresponding period a year ago.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The weakness of Shell’s cash flow meant net debt rose from the prior quarter, but the company reiterated its commitment to growing the dividend again, saying its dollar payout for the first quarter will increase by about 4%.(Reuters file photo)
The weakness of Shell’s cash flow meant net debt rose from the prior quarter, but the company reiterated its commitment to growing the dividend again, saying its dollar payout for the first quarter will increase by about 4%.(Reuters file photo)
business

Shell deepens big oil’s disappointment With earnings miss

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 02:13 PM IST
The company added to the evidence from its peers that much of the industry is still living beyond its means, even after deep cuts to dividends and spending. Oil prices have recovered from last year’s lows -rising to a one-year high this week -- but lockdowns in countries around the world are still depressing fuel sales and refining margins.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Newly sworn in Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testified at her confirmation hearing last month that it’s “critically important” to help small businesses with loans including those offered by the PPP.(Bloomberg file photo. Representative image)
Newly sworn in Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testified at her confirmation hearing last month that it’s “critically important” to help small businesses with loans including those offered by the PPP.(Bloomberg file photo. Representative image)
business

Businesses in United States face hard decisions on whether, when to hire

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 02:05 PM IST
Small businesses accounted for 47% of employment at U.S. companies, according to the most recent business census, in 2017. When payroll company ADP reported the pandemic forced the loss of 19 million jobs at its business customers in April, more than 10 million of those workers, or 52%, were let go by companies with fewer than 500 workers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The logo of Alibaba Group is seen at its office in Beijing, China.(Reuters)
The logo of Alibaba Group is seen at its office in Beijing, China.(Reuters)
business

Alibaba rallies in credit market as dollar bond deal starts

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 01:51 PM IST
The Chinese e-commerce giant is marketing a multi-tranche bond offering which is expected to price as early as Thursday, according to a person familiar with the matter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director, Reliance Industries Ltd(MINT_PRINT)
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director, Reliance Industries Ltd(MINT_PRINT)
business

Indian billionaire’s refiner buys first cargo of carbon-offset Oil

Bloomberg, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:51 PM IST
Reliance said it’s currently evaluating opportunities and partnerships for carbon-neutral oil and the purchase fits with its overall plan to become a net-zero carbon company by 2035
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP