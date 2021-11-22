US trade representative Katherine Tai to begin India visit today

United States Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai will on Monday visit India for two days and hold discussions with officials on enhancing trade and economic ties between the two countries. This is Tai's first visit to India after she assumed office in March. She will be accompanied by deputy US trade representative, Sarah Bianchi.

During her India visit, Tai will also hold an interaction with Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal.

Previously, both leaders held a virtual meeting on November 2, where they agreed to take a comprehensive look at ways to expand the bilateral trade relationship and ensure the future success of the US-India Trade Policy Forum, according to a statement from the Office of the USTR.

Tai and Goyal also shared views on how to reach meaningful outcomes at the upcoming WTO ministerial conference which will be held from November 30 till December 3.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Nisha Biswal, the president of the US-India Business Council (USIBC), said that Katherine Tai's visit to India is very important, adding it will throw light on how both the countries can align their ambitions and approach to trade.

"It is very important to visit. It is ambassador Tai's first visit to India as USTR. It is important that the US and India set an ambitious goal from where we want to go in our trade relationship and the road map for how we get there. So this is an agenda-setting visit to try to see if we can align our ambitions and approach to trade," Biswal added.

She highlighted that India continues to be a very important trade and economic partner for US industries and businesses.

Meanwhile, ahead of Katherine Tai's visit, as many as 75 US lawmakers urged her to work towards a deal that will quickly reinstate India’s benefits under an American preferential trade programme that allows tariff-free entry for imports from selective countries, Hindustan Times reported on Sunday.

The scheme, Generalized System of Preferences, lapsed in December last year and replacement legislation to reform it is currently working its way through the Congress.

