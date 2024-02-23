 Users ditch Paytm? App's daily downloads declined this much since February 1 - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / Users ditch Paytm? App's daily downloads declined this much since February 1

Users ditch Paytm? App's daily downloads declined this much since February 1

ByHT News Desk
Feb 23, 2024 12:13 PM IST

Paytm Crisis: BHIM UPI downloads jumped to 331,781 on February 19 from 222,439 on February 1.

Daily downloads of the Paytm app have fallen since February 1 while those of BHIM UPI app increased 49 per cent. Google Pay app daily downloads dropped 10.6 per cent during the period. This comes after the Reserve Bank of India imposed curbs on Paytm Payments Bank (PPBL) resulting in its app downloads to decline by 55 per cent to 60,627 on February 19 from 135,139 on February 1, according to data shared by Appfigures.

Paytm crisis: Cutlery vendor switches on Paytm, a digital payments firm, speaker to receive received payment details at a roadside market in Ahmedabad.(Reuters)
Paytm crisis: Cutlery vendor switches on Paytm, a digital payments firm, speaker to receive received payment details at a roadside market in Ahmedabad.(Reuters)

Sharat Chandra, co-founder of India Blockchain Forum, said, "The decline in Paytm app downloads echoes a narrative of uncertainty and trust deficit among consumers. With Goldman Sachs projecting a significant YoY revenue decline for FY25 and an anticipated market share reduction, Paytm faces a pivotal moment in navigating consumer confidence and sustaining its position in the market."

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Read more: Jio Financial Services hits 2 lakh crore market cap, a 1st: What's happening

How are other apps performing?

BHIM UPI downloads jumped to 331,781 on February 19 from 222,439 on February 1. Google Pay’s daily app downloads dropped to 94,163 from 105,296 while PhonePe’s downloads surged to 503,436 on February 7 and eased to 163,011 on February 19.

RBI restrictions on Paytm

The Reserve Bank of India imposed restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank on January 31 including a halt to accepting fresh deposits and credit transactions as the central bank cited non-compliance.

The RBI said that Paytm has been directed to allow withdrawals or transfers to other bank accounts of customers up to the amount available in the account/wallet. Meanwhile, Paytm soundboxes and POS terminals linked to bank accounts or wallets will not be able to receive any credit after March 15.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business Newsalong withGold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On