Valentine's Day: 607 cakes a minute ordered on Swiggy. The most popular was…

Food delivery platform Swiggy Food Marketplace's CEO Rohit Kapoor shared numbers achieved by the platform on Valentine's Day. As is common, the platform witnessed a surge in orders as more and more people looked to use the platform during their celebrations. A man ordered 9 cakes worth ₹ 25,335 on Valentine's Day.(Representational image/Pixabay)

In one of his posts on X, Kapoor said a user in Noida ordered cakes worth ₹25,335. The user's order included nine cakes from Theos, a premium patisserie and chocolaterie. “This is what love is, it increases when it is shared,” Kapoor said.

Cake deliveries from Swiggy app also hit an all-time high of 607 cakes per minute. The top ordered cake was milk chocolate, with Bengaluru ordering the most number of cakes. “The celebration of love is extra sweet this year,” the chief executive remarked.

Ludhiana, Amritsar, Shillong, Noida and Agra saw the biggest spikes in food deliveries on Valentine's Day, pointing to the fact that a surge in food delivery was not a trend seen only in big cities.

Setting a record, Swiggy Bolt delivered an order from NIC Ice Creams in Tirupur in 3.4 minutes. “Hot stays hot, cold stays cold and cravings never have to wait,” Kapoor remarked.

He also shared that a user saved ₹59,628 on a bill worth ₹1,19,406 bill using Swiggy Dineout.

According to a press release, Bhubaneswar saw a 279% increase in dine-out bookings compared to last week.

Sharing other statistics, Chief Business Officer Sidharth Bhakoo said, “We have already beat our order 2x from Valentine's Day 2024.”

Swiggy Co-founder Kishan Phani also shared his share of statistics and said that at peak, Swiggy Instamart saw 581 chocolate orders per minute and 324 rose orders per minute. “If there was ever a stock market for love, this was the bull run,” Phani added.