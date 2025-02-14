Swiggy’s IIT alum boss reveals Valentine’s Day ‘bull run’: 581 chocolates, 324 roses ordered per minute

As Valentine’s Day unfolds across India, quick commerce platforms are witnessing an extraordinary surge in romantic orders. From chocolates to roses, love-struck individuals are making sure their special day is filled with heartfelt gestures. On Valentine’s Day, Phani Kishan A shared that Swiggy saw a surge in love-themed orders.(Representational image/Pixabay)

A bull run for love: Swiggy’s valentine’s day surge

Phani Kishan A, the co-founder of Swiggy and Swiggy Instamart, took to his official X account to share fascinating insights into the Valentine’s Day rush.

"Our analysts have crunched the numbers, and the Valentine’s Day rush is mad. At peak, we saw: 581 chocolate orders per minute, 324 rose orders per minute. If there was ever a stock market for love, this was the bull run," he posted.

New Year’s Eve 2024: A night of feasting and celebrations

This isn’t the first time quick commerce platforms have seen such a frenzy. On New Year’s Eve 2024, Albinder Dhindsa, CEO of Blinkit, and Phani Kishan A live-tweeted the biggest orders of the night.

(Also read: What Indians ordered on New Year’s Eve - aloo bhujia, condoms, soft drinks and…)

Snacks ruled the evening, with Blinkit delivering 2.3 lakh packets of aloo bhujia by 8 PM. Swiggy Instamart saw chip orders peak at 853 per minute around 7:30 PM. The top trending searches on Swiggy Instamart included milk, chips, chocolate, grapes, and paneer, indicating that house parties were in full swing.

Ice, drinks, and house party essentials dominate orders

Cold drinks and ice cubes were another hot favourite, with Blinkit delivering 6,834 packets of ice cubes by 8 PM. Meanwhile, BigBasket saw a massive 1,290% spike in ice cube orders, a 552% rise in non-alcoholic beverages, and a 325% surge in disposable cups and plates—clear signs of lively celebrations.

“Ice hit its peak at 7:41 PM with 119 kgs delivered in that minute!” tweeted Phani Kishan A.

(Also read: Swiggy Instamart sells onions for ₹39 after Delhi user’s viral request)

Celebrations continue as India embraces quick commerce

Whether it’s a grand New Year’s Eve bash or a romantic Valentine’s Day celebration, quick commerce platforms are revolutionising how Indians shop for special occasions.