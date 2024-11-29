Swiggy Instamart sells onions for 39 after Delhi user’s viral request

Swiggy Instamart introduced a flash sale on onions after a Delhi-based customer requested extra onions with his food order, citing inflation in the price of the root vegetable. In his written request, the customer explained that onions had become so costly that he could not afford to buy them. Onions were sold for ₹ 39 on Swiggy Instamart yesterday

Onions have, indeed, seen a sharp surge in prices, leaving many households grappling with the rising cost of this essential ingredient. Where they once sold for ₹30 to 40 per kg in metros like Delhi and Mumbai, onions now cost over ₹80 per kg.

Swiggy Instamart’s sale

After the Delhi customer’s humorous request went viral online, Swiggy Instamart sold onions for ₹39 per kilogram yesterday - less than half their retail price these days.

Onions went on sale between 7 pm to 8 pm yesterday. Swiggy co-founder Phani Kishan announced the flash sale shortly before it went live on Swiggy Instamart, the group’s quick-commerce arm.

“Came across this post about a Swiggy customer trying to save on the rising price of onions by asking the restaurant to send some extra onions,” Kishan wrote on the social media platform X.

“We feel your pain and though we can't change the prices - just for you, we’re launching a flash sale today! Onions at Rs. 39 in Delhi NCR from 7-8pm.

“Stock up before we stock out!” he cautioned.

The post that started it all

The flash sale on onions was the result of a viral Reddit post where a user humorously requested a restaurant to send extra onions with his food order.

“Bhaiyya please send round cit onions bhaiyya please. Onions bhot costly hai, I can?t buy, please send onions bhaiyya thoda,” he wrote, claiming that he could no longer afford to buy onions as they had become so expensive.

The post generated a ton of amused responses, with many Reddit users saying they, too, were fed-up with the high cost of onions.

With the Swiggy Instamart flash sale now over, onions are back to retailing for over ₹80 in Delhi NCR.