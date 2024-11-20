Why Swiggy Instamart is sending free ‘tinday’ with some orders in Mumbai today

Swiggy Instamart has won applause with a creative campaign urging the people of Maharashtra to step out and vote in the assembly elections. The quick-commerce arm of food delivery giant Swiggy has reportedly been sending free ‘tinda’ aka Indian round gourd with some orders in Mumbai. If you are puzzled about what tinda has to do with the Maharashtra election 2024, read on to find out. Some Swiggy Instamart customers received free 'tinday' with their orders in Mumbai today (Representational image)

Swiggy Instamart sends free ‘tinday’

Swiggy Instamart’s campaign urging people to vote in the Maharashtra assembly elections was highlighted in a viral post by Mumbai-based X user Eesha Tirodkar. Tirodkar shared a photograph of the paper bag in which she received free ‘tinday’ with her Swiggy Instamart order.

The message printed on the paper bag explained that much like the Swiggy user who was stuck with tinday they did not want or order, the people of Maharashtra will be stuck with a government they did not elect if they don’t step out to vote today.

“Didn’t choose tinday but stuck with tinday? That’s what happens when someone else makes the choice for you,” Swiggy Instamart told customers through it paper bag. “Cast your vote. Own your choices,” the delivery service advised.

“Instamart randomly gave free tinday with my delivery today and a rather fun message also. You already know the rhyming word,” Tirodkar wrote on X, referring to Swiggy Instamart’s wordplay on tinday rhyming with Eknath Shinde, the current chief minister of Maharashtra.

(Also read: Swiggy Instamart responds after customer exposes underweight deliveries: ‘Trust is our top priority’)

Voting began at 7 am on Wednesday for the single-phase Maharashtra assembly elections and will conclude at 6 pm. Polling is taking place across 288 assembly constituencies.

The battle for power in the Maharashtra Assembly has been characterised by shifting alliances, ideological conflicts, complex caste dynamics, and emotional appeals. The primary contest is between the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance and the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

The ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance includes the BJP, Shiv Sena, and the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction), while the opposition MVA comprises the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction).