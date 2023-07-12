Home / Business / As Foxconn exits, Vedanta says it has lined up partners for semiconductor venture

As Foxconn exits, Vedanta says it has lined up partners for semiconductor venture

Reuters | | Posted by Nisha Anand
Jul 12, 2023 04:09 PM IST

Foxconn withdrew from a $19.5 billion semiconductor joint venture with the metals-to-oil conglomerate earlier this week.

India's Vedanta has lined up partners for its semiconductor manufacturing venture in the country, group chairman Anil Agarwal said on Wednesday, days after its joint-venture partner Foxconn pulled out of the chipmaking project.

A worker miniature is placed among printed circuit boards with semiconductor chips.(REUTERS)
A worker miniature is placed among printed circuit boards with semiconductor chips.(REUTERS)

Foxconn withdrew from a $19.5 billion semiconductor joint venture with the metals-to-oil conglomerate earlier this week.

Foxconn separately intends to apply for incentives under India's semiconductor production plan.

In an address to the shareholders, Agarwal said Vedanta will "this year, subject to government approval" begin its foray to setup its semiconductor and display units.

Also Read: Foxconn plans India semiconductor unit without Vedanta, seeks ‘diverse’ stakeholders

After Foxconn pulled out, Vedanta said it has lined up partners for the venture, without giving any further details.

Volcan Investments, Vedanta's holding company and Foxconn had signed a pact last year to set up semiconductor and display production plants in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state Gujarat in western India.

Reuters has reported that deadlocked talks on finalising European chipmaker STMicroelectronics as a tech partner, and delayed incentive approvals were among reasons for Foxconn's pullout from the JV.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 12, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out