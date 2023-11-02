Vijay Mallya's son Siddharth gets engaged to girlfriend at Halloween party: ‘Stuck forever’

Siddharth Mallya, son of businessman Vijay Mallya, got engaged to his girlfriend, Jasmine, during a Halloween party. Heartwarming images, posted by Siddharth on his Instagram account on Wednesday, captured the moment when he proposed to Jasmine on his knee, and she accepted with a blush.

Siddharth Mallya shared pictures of himself proposing to his girlfriend, Jasmine, on Wednesday.(Instagram/sidmallya)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In another photo, Siddharth is seen holding Jasmine's hand as she flaunts her engagement ring to the camera. In the accompanying captions, Siddharth expressed his love and anticipation for their shared future, saying, "Well, I guess you're stuck with me now foreverrrr. I love you, my juppet @jassofiaa."

He further wrote in brackets, “(thank you for saying yes to this pumpkin),” as their Halloween costumes depicted him as a pumpkin and Jasmine as a witch.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jasmine also shared her engagement announcement with a series of photos from the Halloween celebration. "There were obviously other things that happened in October, but nothing else really matters anymore best day of my life. So thankful I get to spend the rest of my life with my best friend. Thank you so much to everyone who helped make this day special," she wrote in the caption.

Siddharth Mallya is an actor and model, while his father, Vijay Mallya, previously served as the chairman of the UB Group, a well-known Indian conglomerate with a primary focus on the alcoholic beverage sector. Siddharth has made appearances in several movies and TV programs, including the comedic film "Brahman Naman." He also hosted an online video series and held a role as a marketing manager at Guinness.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Following the release of the images, various well-wishers, including Sussanne Khan, Arpita Sharma, Isabelle Kaif, Anusha Dandekar, and others, extended their congratulations to the newly engaged couple.

Here are some social media comments

The heartwarming moment triggered an outpouring of affection and good wishes from their fans and social media followers.

Actress Anusha Dandekar responded to the engagement announcement and playfully wrote, "Simbaaaa found his forver Nalaaaa," in reference to characters from the well-known animated film "The Lion King."

Another actress, Sophie Choudry, extended her congratulations to the couple with an enthusiastic message, "Omggggghhh congratulations you guys. So much love."

Renowned jewellry designer Farah Khan Ali also left a comment on the post, offering her congratulations to the newly engaged couple.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON