Vineet Nayyar, former Vice Chairman of Tech Mahindra, passes away at 85; Anand Mahindra pays tribute

Vineet Nayyar, the former executive Vice Chairman of Tech Mahindra passed away at the age of 85. Tributes poured in from industry bodies and eminent personalities. IT industry body Nasscom took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter to express condolence, writing, “We will always remember the significant contributions of Vineet Nayyar, former Executive Vice Chairman of Tech Mahindra. His visionary leadership and dedication have left an indelible mark on the industry. Our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues. His impact and achievements have carved a lasting legacy.” Vineet Nayyar, former executive Vice Chairman of Tech Mahindra, passes away

Former MD and CEO of Tech Mahindra, CP Gurnani wrote, "Heartbreaking news..India has lost one its finest leaders today.. #VineetNayyar.. Personally, it's like losing the light that has led me for decades... He was friend, philosopher, brother, guide & statesman par excellence... My heart and thoughts with Reva and family. #OmShanti."

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group, wrote on X, "I remember when @MahindraUni was just a dream. A vision originally framed by Vineet Nayyar of @tech_mahindra. So proud to preside over its 1st convocation today with @KTRTRS as Chief Guest & Dr. Ella of Bharat Biotech as Guest of Honour. And with the students as the celebrities!"

He said, “It saddens me to share the news of the passing of Vineet Nayyar this morning. Vineet was a larger than life figure in the Indian Business landscape. A distinguished IAS officer, who then served with the World Bank, he became the first Chairman of GAIL He then made a hugely successful transition to the private sector becoming the Managing Director of HCL Corporation Ltd., and the Vice Chairman of HCL Technologies Ltd. And it was from there that he and two of his close colleagues journeyed to Mahindra British Telecom. We called them the Three Musketeers!... Thank you Vineet, for your wisdom, your leadership and for committing the crowning part of your career to the Mahindra Group. Above all, thank you for your friendship. You will always live on in our hearts.”