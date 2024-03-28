 VIP Industries shares gain for second day, jump over 8.5%: What brokerage said on expected upside - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

VIP Industries shares gain for second day, jump over 8.5%: What brokerage said on expected upside

ByHT News Desk
Mar 28, 2024 10:52 AM IST

VIP Industries share price: Brokerage firm Prabhudas Lilladher (PL) upgraded its rating on VIP Industries stock to 'Buy' from ‘Hold’.

VIP Industries share price: Shares of VIP Industries Ltd rose 11.64 per cent to hit a high of 519.80 today (March 28). Brokerage firm Prabhudas Lilladher (PL) upgraded its rating on VIP Industries stock to 'Buy' from its earlier ‘Hold’ stance. The brokerage also revised its target price pn the stock to 603 from 589 previously.

VIP Industries share price: Brokerage firm Prabhudas Lilladher (PL) upgraded its rating on VIP Industries.
VIP Industries share price: Brokerage firm Prabhudas Lilladher (PL) upgraded its rating on VIP Industries.

Read more: Maruti Suzuki shares fall 1% from record high after senior management rejig

What brokerage said on VIP Industries share price?

"Our upgrade is driven by 30 per cent correction over last six months and the ensuing valuation comfort. VIP has 2 brands, Carlton & Caprese, in the premium category. Carlton is set to unveil its upscale product line, priced between 10,000-18,000 soon. After onboarding inaugural brand head, the plan is to establish 25 exclusive Carlton stores and 16 airport outlets by FY25E. Similarly, new designs for Caprese are also expected to be launched soon while Kiara Advani has been roped-in as brand ambassador. We believe renewed focus on premiumization would not only act as a key margin lever but also drive growth," Prabhudas Lilladher stated.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Read more: ICICI Securities falls over 5% as shareholders approve delisting proposal

It also mentioned, “VIP has inventory of around 900 crore with a higher SL share that is expected to be liquidated in near term. This is likely to optimize warehousing and freight cost. Further, larger part of inventory is less than 1-year old and probability of obsolescence is low given SL has fewer design imprints.”

Read more: IDFC First Bank shares fall 3.5% as Warburg likely exits block deal: Details here

VIP Industries share price today

Shares of VIP Industries extended winning streak for the second straight day surging 11.64 per cent to hit a high of 519.80 in morning trade today.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / VIP Industries shares gain for second day, jump over 8.5%: What brokerage said on expected upside
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On