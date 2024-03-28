IDFC First Bank shares fall 3.5% as Warburg likely exits block deal: Details here

IDFC First Bank share price: Shares of IDFC First Bank fell 3.5 per cent on March 28 after it was reported that a block deal valued at ₹1,386 crore took place on the exchange in which around 18.3 crore shares, representing a 2.6 percent stake, in IDFC First Bank changed hands. IDFC First Bank share price today: IDFC First Bank share price fell today as it was reported that Warburg is likely to exit block deal.

IDFC First Bank share price today

At 09.19 am, shares of IDFC First Bank were trading at ₹75.60 on the NSE. IDFC First Bank shares on March 27 closed 0.31 percent higher at ₹77.81 apiece on BSE.

What we know about Warburg's exit from IDFC First Bank?

CNBC-TV18 reported that Warburg Pincus affiliate Cloverdell Investment was planning to exit IDFC First Bank and was unloading ts entire 2.25 percent stake, or 15.9 crore shares with the aim to secure at least ₹1,191.40 crore.

The report added that Morgan Stanley likely brokered the deal.

Warburg's divestment in IDFC First Bank earlier

But this is not the first time Warburg Pincus has diluted its stake in IDFC First Bank as in December it divested a 1.3 per cent stake in IDFC First Bank through an open market transaction worth ₹790 crore.

In September last year, Warburg Pincus affiliate offloaded a 4.2 per cent stake in IDFC First Bank for a total of ₹2,480.34 crore. Earlier it was reported that Cloverdell Investment held a 7.12 percent stake in the private lender at the end of the first quarter of FY24. IDFC First Bank reported 18 per cent growth in net profit to ₹716 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2023.