BHEL share price rises 2% after Adani Power order: What's happening?
BHEL share price today: Share price of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) rose 2 per cent today (March 28) after the company received a ₹4,000-crore order from Adani Power. At 9:20am, Bharat Heavy Electricals was at ₹247.60, up ₹4.70 or 1.93 percent, on the BSE. The company said in its release, “We have received an order from Adani Power for setting up the 2x800 MW Raigarh Phase-II thermal power plant at Raigarh, Chhattisgarh.”
What we know about Adani Power's BHEL order?
The company received letter of award (LoA) for supply of equipment (boiler, turbine, generator) and supervision of erection and commissioning for 2x800-MW power project based on supercritical technology at Raigarh Phase II, Chhattisgarh.
The company said that the boiler and turbine generator will be manufactured at BHEL’s Trichy and Haridwar plants and the supply of Unit-1 will be executed in 31 months while Unit-2 will be started in 35 months.
BHEL orders this month
The company bagged an order earlier this month for setting up 1,600-MW Singrauli Supercritical Thermal Power Plant (STPP) Stage-III from NTPC. As per BHEL's statement, the plant will be set up adjacent to the existing 2,000-MW thermal power station (TPS) at Singrauli in Uttar Pradesh.
