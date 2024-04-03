Vistara cancelled over 100 flights this week amid crisis: What we know
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) asked Vistara Airlines to submit daily reports about flight operations.
Vistara was forced to cancel over 100 flights due to the unavailability of pilots this week as a significant number of pilots took sick leave in mass following the announcement of new salary rules.
DGCA's submit daily reports directive to Vistara
Read more: Unacademy's Gaurav Munjal says Indian tech founders never innovate: ‘Only copying from US’
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) asked Vistara Airlines to submit daily reports about flight operations and follow Civil Aviation Regulations (CAR).
“In view of the various flight disruptions of M/s Vistara due to various reasons, including crew unavailability, DGCA has asked the airline to submit daily information and details on the flights that are being cancelled and delayed,” it said, adding, "The airline has also been asked to ensure that the relevant provisions of CAR Section-3, Series M, Part-IV on "Facilities to be provided to passengers by airlines due to denied boarding, cancellation of flights and delays in flights" are complied with, like advance information, an option of refund, compensation (if applicable), etc. to the passengers."
Read more: Siri to be more efficient? Apple claims its ReALM is better than OpenAI's GPT-4 at this task. What is it
What has Vistara said on disruptions and delays?
Vistara said in a statement, “We have had a significant number of flight cancellations and delays in the past few days due to various reasons including crew unavailability. We acknowledge and are deeply concerned about the inconvenience this has caused to our customers. We have decided to temporarily reduce the number of flights we operate, to ensure adequate connectivity across our network.”
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs