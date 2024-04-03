 Vistara cancelled over 100 flights this week amid crisis: What we know - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Vistara cancelled over 100 flights this week amid crisis: What we know

ByHT News Desk
Apr 03, 2024 04:10 PM IST

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) asked Vistara Airlines to submit daily reports about flight operations.

Vistara was forced to cancel over 100 flights due to the unavailability of pilots this week as a significant number of pilots took sick leave in mass following the announcement of new salary rules.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said that in view of the various flight disruptions of Vistara, it has asked the airline to submit daily information and details on the flights that are being cancelled and delayed. (PTI FILE)
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said that in view of the various flight disruptions of Vistara, it has asked the airline to submit daily information and details on the flights that are being cancelled and delayed. (PTI FILE)

DGCA's submit daily reports directive to Vistara

Read more: Unacademy's Gaurav Munjal says Indian tech founders never innovate: ‘Only copying from US’

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) asked Vistara Airlines to submit daily reports about flight operations and follow Civil Aviation Regulations (CAR).

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“In view of the various flight disruptions of M/s Vistara due to various reasons, including crew unavailability, DGCA has asked the airline to submit daily information and details on the flights that are being cancelled and delayed,” it said, adding, "The airline has also been asked to ensure that the relevant provisions of CAR Section-3, Series M, Part-IV on "Facilities to be provided to passengers by airlines due to denied boarding, cancellation of flights and delays in flights" are complied with, like advance information, an option of refund, compensation (if applicable), etc. to the passengers."

Read more: Siri to be more efficient? Apple claims its ReALM is better than OpenAI's GPT-4 at this task. What is it

What has Vistara said on disruptions and delays?

Vistara said in a statement, “We have had a significant number of flight cancellations and delays in the past few days due to various reasons including crew unavailability. We acknowledge and are deeply concerned about the inconvenience this has caused to our customers. We have decided to temporarily reduce the number of flights we operate, to ensure adequate connectivity across our network.”

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Vistara cancelled over 100 flights this week amid crisis: What we know
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On