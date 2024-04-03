Vistara cancelled over 100 flights this week amid crisis: What we know

Vistara was forced to cancel over 100 flights due to the unavailability of pilots this week as a significant number of pilots took sick leave in mass following the announcement of new salary rules. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said that in view of the various flight disruptions of Vistara, it has asked the airline to submit daily information and details on the flights that are being cancelled and delayed. (PTI FILE)

DGCA's submit daily reports directive to Vistara

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) asked Vistara Airlines to submit daily reports about flight operations and follow Civil Aviation Regulations (CAR).

“In view of the various flight disruptions of M/s Vistara due to various reasons, including crew unavailability, DGCA has asked the airline to submit daily information and details on the flights that are being cancelled and delayed,” it said, adding, "The airline has also been asked to ensure that the relevant provisions of CAR Section-3, Series M, Part-IV on "Facilities to be provided to passengers by airlines due to denied boarding, cancellation of flights and delays in flights" are complied with, like advance information, an option of refund, compensation (if applicable), etc. to the passengers."

What has Vistara said on disruptions and delays?

Vistara said in a statement, “We have had a significant number of flight cancellations and delays in the past few days due to various reasons including crew unavailability. We acknowledge and are deeply concerned about the inconvenience this has caused to our customers. We have decided to temporarily reduce the number of flights we operate, to ensure adequate connectivity across our network.”