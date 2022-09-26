Vistara ranked among world's 20 best airlines. Check full list

Vistara, an airline which is a joint venture of Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines Limited, has been ranked among the world's 20 best airlines this year at the Skytrax World Airline Awards 2022, Bloomberg reported. With the Covid-19 induced travel restrictions being lifted across the world, international flights have resumed while maintaining norms. As a result, tourism and business trips have gained pace. While most of the travellers would be wondering which airline is best suited for the present situation, this latest list might answer some of their problems. Qatar Airways has been named the world's best airline, followed by Singapore Airlines Limited and Emirates which occupied the second and third spot respectively.

Japan's All Nippon Airways Co and Australia's Qantas made it to the top five, while Hong Kong's largely grounder Cathay Pacific slipped to the 16th position. The best first-class cabin award went to Singapore Airlines, while Qatar walked away with best business class title. The Virgin Atlantic Airways Limited won for premium economy and Emirates for economy cabin, the Bloomberg report added.

According to the report, Singapore Airlines' budget air carrier Scoot occupied the top spot for best long-haul low-cost airline, while Singapore Airlines also got the best cabin staff award. ANA was adjudged the best carrier for cabin cleanliness.The World Airline Awards were determined by an online customer survey that ran from September 2021 to August 2022 in English, French, Spanish, Russian, Japanese and Chinese. More than 350 airlines featured in the final results.

Here are the top 20 airlines for 2022:

1. Qatar Airways

2. Singapore Airlines

3. Emirates

4. All Nippon Airways (ANA)

5. Qantas Airways

6. Japan Airlines

7. Turk Hava Yollari (Turkish Airlines)

8. Air France

9. Korean Air

10. Swiss International Air Lines

11. British Airways

12. Etihad Airways

13. China Southern

14. Hainan Airlines

15. Lufthansa

16. Cathay Pacific

17. KLM

18. EVA Air

19. Virgin Atlantic

20. Vistara

