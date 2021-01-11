IND USA
Vistara to operate daily flights on Delhi-Sharjah route from Jan 20

PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 08:22 PM IST
The flight would depart from the Delhi airport at 2.30 am (local time) and would land at the Sharjah airport at 5 am (local time) every day.(Reuters)

Full service carrier Vistara said on Monday it will be operating daily flights between Delhi and Sharjah from January 20 onwards.

"The airline will operate its Airbus A320 neo aircraft on this route as part of the 'air bubble agreement' between India and the UAE, complementing its services to or from Dubai," it said in a press release.

The flight would depart from the Delhi airport at 2.30 am (local time) and would land at the Sharjah airport at 5 am (local time) every day.

It would depart from there at 6 am (local time) and would land at the Delhi airport at 11.35 am (local time) every day.

Scheduled international passenger services have been suspended in India since March 23 last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. But special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May 2020 and under bilateral "air bubble" arrangements with selected countries since July 2020.

India has formed air bubble pacts with 24 countries including the US, the UK, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan and France. Under an air bubble pact between two countries, special international flights can be operated by their airlines between their territories.

