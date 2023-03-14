Home / Business / What is status of Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train? Railways ministry shares update

What is status of Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train? Railways ministry shares update

business
Published on Mar 14, 2023 05:15 PM IST

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad route is the country's only approved High-Speed Rail project. The Japanese government is assisting with the project's execution. Railway ministry said that more than ¼ the overall work is completed.

Rail ministry stated that in Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, 37.64 Km girders to support the structure had been launched.(National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited/ Representative Image)
Rail ministry stated that in Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, 37.64 Km girders to support the structure had been launched.(National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited/ Representative Image)
BySingh Rahul Sunilkumar

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, which is anticipated to be delayed by four years from its original deadline of December 2023, has 26% of the work finished, railways minister informed.

Sharing the update on Twitter, the ministry said that there is 26.33 per cent overall physical progress as on February 28, 2023. It mentioned that Maharashtra had completed 13.72 percent of the overall work. Gujarat, on the other hand, had finished more than 52 per cent of the civil work and has a current completion rate of 36.93 per cent overall.

According to the Railways Ministry, piling work on a 257.06 km stretch had been completed, while pier work had been completed up to 155.48 km. It also stated that 37.64 Km girders to support the structure had been launched.

For the project, as of now, over 8000 trees were transplanted and 83,600 saplings were planted.

ALSO READ: Works of first river bridge on bullet train corridor gain momentum

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project| 5 points

1. The Mumbai-Ahmedabad route is the country's only approved High-Speed Rail project. The Japanese government is assisting with the project's execution.

2. According to the operational plan, high-speed trains on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor will travel at a speed of 320 kilometres per hour over a distance of 508 kilometres and 12 stations. There will be 35 trains per day/one direction, running every 20 minutes during peak hours and every 30 minutes during non-peak hours.

This distance will be covered in one hour and 58 minutes with a limited stop service (in Surat and Vadodara) and two hours and 57 minutes with an all stops service. The MAHSR corridor's operational control centre will be in Sabarmati.

3. The fast train promises to travel at whisper: On the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor, noise barriers are installed alongside the viaduct to reduce noise from the train while not obstructing passengers' views.

4. Built at an estimated cost of estimated cost of 1,10,000 crore, 92 per cent of Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor will be elevated, rail ministry said.

5. Another bullet train project between Varanasi and Delhi is being considered, with a feasibility study underway to plan routes with the fewest number of curves.

The proposed 985-kilometer Varanasi-Delhi bullet train corridor will include at least 13 stations, including Delhi, Noida, Jewar Airport, Agra, Mathura, New Etawah, South Kannauj, Lucknow, Ayodhya, Rae Bareli, Prayagraj, New Bhadohi, and Varanasi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bullet train ‪indian railways‬
bullet train ‪indian railways‬
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out