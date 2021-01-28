IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / WhatsApp adds new biometric security layer for desktop users
business

WhatsApp adds new biometric security layer for desktop users

The Facebook-owned company said it will use the face or fingerprint unlock, where it is available on the mobile phone operating system, to facilitate the new security feature.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 06:33 PM IST
WhatsApp and Facebook, represented by senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Mukul Rohatgi, told the court that the plea was not maintainable and many of the issues raised in it were without any foundation.(REUTERS)

WhatsApp on Thursday said it is bringing in an additional layer of protection for users linking their WhatsApp account to their computer.

The Facebook-owned company said it will use the face or fingerprint unlock, where it is available on the mobile phone operating system, to facilitate the new security feature.

"In order to link WhatsApp Web or Desktop to your WhatsApp account, you will now be asked to use your face or fingerprint unlock on your phone, before scanning a QR code from the phone to link your device. This will limit the chance that a housemate or officemate (when we have those again) can link devices to your WhatsApp account without you," WhatsApp said in a blogpost.

This builds on the existing security measures that pop up a notice in the user's phone whenever a web/desktop login occurs.

"The face and fingerprint authentication takes place on your device in a privacy-preserving manner - by design, WhatsApp cannot access the biometric information stored by your device's operating system," WhatsApp said.

The new security update for linking devices will be rolling out, alongside a visual redesign to the WhatsApp Web page on phones, to users with compatible devices over the coming weeks, it added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
whatsapp web
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP