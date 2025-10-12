Edit Profile
    'When greatness transcends competition': Butterfly's heartfelt tribute to Prestige patriarch TT Jagannathan

    TT Jagannathan, the chairman emeritus of TTK Prestige, popularly known as 'the Kitchen Mogul', died on Thursday in Karnataka's Bengaluru at the age of 77.

    Updated on: Oct 12, 2025 3:57 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    In a heartfelt gesture, kitchen appliance maker Butterfly on Sunday honoured the memory of TT Jagannathan, chairman emeritus of the TTK Prestige group with a tribute that transcends competition and celebrates the legacy of a man who helped shape India’s kitchenware industry.

    TT Jagannathan, the name behind Prestige appliances, was popularly known as the 'Kitchen Mogul' (Facebook/Butterfly Kitchen Appliances)
    “When Greatness Transcends Competition,” reads the tribute, shared by Butterfly on its social media platforms on TT Jagannathan’s passing.

    “Celebrating the mind that shaped an industry

    Celebrating the spirit that turned ideas to impact

    Celebrating the dreamer who led with conviction

    Celebrating the thinker who saw beyond his time

    Celebrating the man — Mr. T.T. Jagannathan,” Butterfly wrote in the tribute.

    TT Jagannathan was a gold medalist from IIT Chennai and held a PhD in operations research from Cornell University, US. He was on the board of TTK Prestige for the past 50 years, the business founded by his grandfather and former Union finance minister TT Krishnamachari.

    "We regret to inform you that the Company was intimated today about the sudden demise of T T Jagannathan - Chairman Emeritus, belonging to the Promoter and Pro

    moter Group of the Company, on October 09, 2025," said TTK Prestige in a regulatory update informing his demise.

    His sudden and unexpected passing away will be an "irreparable loss to the company" and all the Directors and employees of the Company convey deep sorrow and condolences, said TTK Prestige, a leading kitchen and home product maker.

    (With PTI inputs)

    © 2025 HindustanTimes