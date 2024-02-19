 Whirlpool to sell 24% stake in India unit for up to $451 million - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / Whirlpool to sell 24% stake in India unit for up to $451 million

Whirlpool to sell 24% stake in India unit for up to $451 million

Reuters |
Feb 19, 2024 07:58 PM IST

Whirlpool, which is being advised by Goldman Sachs, aims to complete the deal by Wednesday.

Appliance maker Whirlpool is selling a 24% stake in its Indian unit this week for up to $451 million via block deals, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters, amid record share offerings on the country's stock market.

An employee stands next to a Whirlpool washing machine inside a home appliances showroom in New Delhi August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee (INDIA - Tags: BUSINESS)/File Photo
An employee stands next to a Whirlpool washing machine inside a home appliances showroom in New Delhi August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee (INDIA - Tags: BUSINESS)/File Photo

Whirlpool plans to sell the stake at a price of 1230 rupees per share, a 7.6% discount to Monday's closing price. It aims to complete the deal by Wednesday.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Goldman Sachs is advising Whirlpool on the deal, the term sheet showed. Goldman and Whirlpool did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Whirlpool said in a U.S filing in November that it planned sell the stake in a bid to reduce debt.

The company's profit fell for a sixth straight quarter in the three months to end-December as it faced rising competition and price pressures.

It will sell a minimum of 19 million shares in the Indian unit, worth $282 million at the proposed sale price, with the option to offer an extra 11.4 million, which would be worth an additional $169 million.

India's benchmark stock indices are near record highs, lifted by an economic growth rate higher than many other large countries and the expectation of political continuity in an election later this year.

Investors including Blackstone, Alipay and SoftBank have raised a combined billions of dollars through selling stakes in Indian portfolio companies in the past year or so, giving other investors more confidence about offloading large amounts of shares.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business Newsalong withGold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On