Who is Amit Agrawal, Aadhaar body UIDAI's new CEO? 5 things to know about him

Senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Amit Agrawal on Tuesday took over as the chief executive officer of Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). His appointment came as part of a major bureaucratic reshuffle by the Narendra Modi government. Senior IAS officer Amit Agrawal is now UIDAI chairperson(Twitter/PIB)

As many as 13 senior officers have been appointed in different central government departments. Here's all you need to know about the new UIDAI CEO.



1. Agrawal, an alumnus of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, is a 1993 batch IAS officer from Chhattisgarh cadre.



2. He has held several important positions both at the Centre as well states of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

3. Before taking over as UIDAI CEO, Agrawal was serving as an Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).



4. Prior to his stint at the MeiTY, Agrawal was Additional Secretary and Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Finance.

5. In Chhattisgarh, he served as the Finance Secretary and the Secretary in charge of the Departments of Commercial Tax and Technical Education in the State Government among other roles.



What is UIDAI?

Established under the Aadhaar Act, 2016, the UIDAI is a statutory body to create unique identification numbers named as Aadhaar to all citizens of the country. The organisation is responsible for all Aadhaar enrolments and authentication, including operation and management.

