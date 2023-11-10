Who is Pradeep Rathod, the new entrant to India's billionaire league

This week, the public listing of Cello World, renowned for its diverse kitchenware, catapulted its chairman, Pradeep Rathod, into India's billionaire league. His 44% stake in the company, is now valued at $1 billion ( ₹8,300 croreForbes reported.

Pradeep Rathod.(Cello)

Cello World achieved a market valuation of ₹16,806.58 crore, with robust trading activity—13.31 lakh shares at BSE and over 1.79 crore shares at NSE. The Initial Public Offering (IPO) witnessed remarkable demand, subscribing 38.90 times on the final day, featuring a price band of ₹617-648 per share.

Cellos World | 5 points

1. Established by Ghisulal Rathod in 1974, Cello originated as a Thermoware manufacturer for Indian kitchens in Mumbai, later expanding its product range.

2. Cello World spans three main categories, offering a wide array of consumer houseware, writing instruments and stationery, and moulded furniture along with related products.

3. In 2017, Cello diversified its business by entering the glassware and opal ware market, further broadening its product offerings under the 'Cello' brand.

4. There are 13 manufacturing facilities located in Daman, Haridwar, Baddi, Chennai, and Kolkata. Additionally, plans for a new glassware facility in Rajasthan.

5. Cello witnessed a 30 per cent increase in net profit, reaching ₹285 crore in FY23, compared to ₹219.52 crore in the previous fiscal year.

Who is Pradeep Rathod?

1. Rathod is a seasoned professional with over 40 years of experience in manufacturing and trading plastic and thermoware articles, as well as raw materials.

2. He has played a pivotal role as a Director in Cello World since its inception.

3. Pradeep Rathod's son, Gaurav, and younger brother, Pankaj, jointly serve as managing directors in the business.

4. The Rathods are key promoters of Wim Plast Ltd, a BSE-listed company known for producing plastic furniture under the Cello brand.

5. Beyond business, Pradeep Rathod serves as a trustee for the Badamia Charitable Trust, dedicated to social and philanthropic activities. Additionally, he holds the position of president at the JITO Administrative Training Foundation.

