Wednesday, Sep 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Why Apple's Pro models will be cheaper by 15,000 in India?

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Mallika Soni
Sep 11, 2024 08:22 AM IST

Apple launches iPhone 16, manufactured in India. Entry-level model priced at ₹80,000, with Pro versions starting at ₹1.2 lakh.

Apple's latest iPhone 16 is out. The models will be manufactured in India for the first time owing to which the entry-level iPhone 16 will cost you 80,000 while the 'Plus' version will come for 90,000.

The new iPhone 16 is displayed during an announcement of new products at Apple headquarters.(AP)
The new iPhone 16 is displayed during an announcement of new products at Apple headquarters.(AP)

The Pro versions are priced lower by 15,000 this time as the model will be made in India. As the Union Budget cut the customs duty on smartphones by 5%, imported models have also become cheaper.

Apple has also cut prices of non-Pro iPhone15 models by 10,000 at par with iPhone16 with higher storage but they lack the advanced features such as Apple intelligence AI.

How much will Apple's Pro models cost you?

The base version of the iPhone 16 Pro will cost 1.2 lakh, while the flagship ProMax will come for 1.45 lakh. In the US, an entry Pro model will cost 84,000 and a ProMax will come for 1 lakh. Although in the US, the device will come bundled with a mobile operator connection. Also, taxes on device import are much lower in the US.

When will bookings begin?

Bookings of models will begin from September 13 and phones will be available from September 20.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
© 2024 HindustanTimes
