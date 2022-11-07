Why has Accenture fired ‘thousands' of employees in India?

Software giant Accenture's India unit has terminated employees after discovering a scam involving forged documents and experience letters used by them to get a job at the company. Although there is no exact count of terminations, but social media reports hint that thousands of staffers might have been sacked, Livemint reported.The company told The Hindu that an effort to use documents and experience letters from fraudulent companies to get job offers from Accenture in India was discovered. The people who were found to have taken advantage of this practice were asked to leave. In its blog post, Accenture warned people to be aware of fake job posts. “It has come to our attention that certain employment agencies and individuals are asking people for money in exchange for a job at Accenture. Please note that we have not authorized any agency, company or individual to collect money or request any monetary arrangement in order to receive a job at Accenture”, the company said.Reiterating that hiring at Accenture is based purely on merit, the company declared that no fee is charged at any stage of recruitment process. Also, the company said it is not obliged to honour any job assurances made by third parties in exchange for money.

“We have been alerted to the existence of fraudulent messages asking job seekers to set up payment to cover various costs associated with establishing employment at Accenture. No one is ever required to pay for employment at Accenture”, the blog post added.

In September, Accenture had warned this year's dollar surge would hurt its fiscal 2023 results, even as robust demand for digital offerings helped the IT services major top quarterly earnings estimates, Reuters reported.

U.S. firms with large overseas operations such as Microsoft and Salesforce have in recent months flagged the toll from the strongest greenback in two decades.(With Reuters inputs)

