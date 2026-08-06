Why more than 40 companies, including Amazon, Meta and Oracle, are cutting thousands of jobs: Check full list

More than 40 companies have announced job cuts in 2026 so far. These layoffs are happening across many industries, including technology, media, finance, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, and consumer businesses. The layoffs show that companies are continuing the cost-cutting trend that started over the past few years.

More than 40 companies, including Amazon, Meta, UPS and Walmart, have announced layoffs in 2026 (Pexel/Representative image) (Pexel)

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Many companies say they are trying to reduce expenses, improve profits, and make their businesses more efficient. Some companies are also changing their business plans by focusing on artificial intelligence (AI), automation, and new technologies. AI has become one of the biggest reasons behind job cuts at several companies this year.

AI becomes a major reason for layoffs

Companies including Block, Coinbase, and Standard Chartered have said that AI is one of the key reasons for reducing their workforce, as noted by Business Insider. These companies believe AI can do some work that was previously handled by employees, helping them become more efficient. Not every company is cutting jobs because of AI. Some are laying off workers because of slow business growth, lower demand, or restructuring plans.

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Retail giant Target is also reducing jobs, but for a different reason. Target said it is moving resources from its supply chain operations into its stores as part of a turnaround plan under its new CEO. The company hopes these changes will improve customers' shopping experience and help return the business to growth.

Why companies are reducing their workforce

Apart from announced layoffs, more than 100 companies have filed WARN notices about future job cuts in 2026, according to Business Insider. A WARN notice is a legal filing in the United States that employers must submit before carrying out large layoffs or plant closures.

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Some WARN notices are linked to new layoffs, while others are part of job cuts that companies had already announced earlier. The large number of WARN notices suggests that more workers could lose their jobs in the coming months.

Business Insider said layoffs this year are being driven by three major factors—artificial intelligence, government policies, and broader economic conditions. Businesses are also facing pressure from changing market conditions and shifting customer demand, leading many to reorganize their operations.

A survey by the World Economic Forum found that 41% of companies around the world expect to cut jobs over the next five years because of AI. At the same time, the survey said that jobs in artificial intelligence (AI), big data, and financial technology (fintech) are expected to grow a lot by 2030. Companies such as Amazon, Meta, Paramount, and Starbucks have already announced job cuts in recent years, according to Business Insider.

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Here are some of the major companies that have announced layoffs in 2026 so far:

Amazon - Around 16,000 corporate jobs cut, reduce bureaucracy and reshape the company. Angi - 350 jobs cut to reduce costs, improve structure, and use AI for efficiency. Atlassian - 1,600 employees (10%) cut to invest in AI and reorganize the company. British American Tobacco - 9,000 jobs (about 20%) cut to become more agile, cut costs, and use more technology. Citi - 20,000 jobs (10%) being cut due to align staffing with business needs and save costs. Cloudflare - More than 1,100 employees (20%) cut to AI-driven restructuring. Coinbase - 14% of staff cut due to AI has improved productivity and reduced the need for some roles. Crypto.com - 12% of workforce cut to improve efficiency through AI-led restructuring. Dell - 10% of workforce (about 11,000 employees) reduced as part of workforce restructuring. eBay - 800 jobs (6%) cut to align with business priorities. Epic Games - More than 1,000 jobs (20%) cut due to lower Fortnite engagement. Estée Lauder - Up to 10,000 jobs cut as part of restructuring and reducing retail roles. Expedia - Number not disclosed, with layoffs to simplify the company structure and focus on future skills. Freshworks - 11% of staff cut to streamline operations and expand AI use. General Motors - 600 salaried employees cut to focus on AI and digital talent. GoPro - 145 employees (23%) cut to reduce costs and restructure operations. Groupon - Up to 400 jobs cut as part of restructuring and AI investments. Heineken - 5,000-6,000 jobs cut to improve productivity and lower costs. Intuit - 17% of workforce cut to reduce complexity and focus on high-impact work. Kenvue - 3.5% of workforce cut to improve efficiency and simplify operations. LinkedIn - Number not disclosed, with layoffs to restructure teams and shift investments. Lululemon - 100 part-time jobs cut as the company moves to a full-time staffing model. Meta - Number not disclosed, with layoffs linked to AI investments, restructuring, and cost-cutting. Nike - About 1,400 jobs cut to streamline operations, increase automation, and support its turnaround plan. Oracle - 21,000 employees (13%) reduced due to AI adoption and restructuring. Papa Johns - 7% of corporate staff cut as part of restructuring and store optimization. Patreon - 93 employees (20%) cut to reduce costs amid changing market conditions. Pinterest - Less than 15% of workforce cut to support its AI-focused strategy. Saks Global - 16% of corporate staff cut as part of bankruptcy restructuring and cost reductions. Sprout Social - 260 jobs (20%) cut because of rapid industry changes and restructuring. Standard Chartered - 15% of corporate function roles to be cut over four years as AI takes over lower-value work. T-Mobile - Number not disclosed, with layoffs as part of business restructuring. Tailwind - 3 of 4 engineers (75%) cut after AI-driven revenue declines. Target - 500 jobs cut as the company shifts investment from supply chain operations to stores. UPS - 30,000 jobs to be cut as part of network restructuring and cost savings. Verizon - About 3,000 workers affected as the company converts company-owned stores into franchise locations. Walmart - 1,000 corporate jobs cut or relocated to remove duplicate roles and simplify operations. WiseTech - 2,000 jobs (30%) cut because of AI-driven productivity gains. Wix - 20% of workforce cut as the company adapts to rapid AI growth. Workday - 400 jobs (2%) cut to redirect resources toward priority business areas. Visa - 2,600 jobs (7%) cut as part of its AI-driven business transformation. Zillow - 500 employees (7%) cut to improve efficiency and reduce costs.

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The above list of companies announcing layoffs in 2026 is based on Business Insider's reporting. The layoffs show how companies across different industries are cutting jobs as they deal with AI, economic uncertainty, and changing business needs. Overall, 2026 continues to see many companies reduce their workforce while also investing in new technologies.