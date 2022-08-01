Why over 350 firms have shelved $250 billion in financing plans

The number of companies that have delayed or canceled financing plans has soared to at least 358 as the global economy continues to battle inflation and energy shortages.

The deals, including initial public offerings, bonds, loans and acquisitions, amount to more than $254 billion. The Americas saw the highest number of transactions being postponed or shelved at 184, which was more than double the tally for other regions.

The high Americas’ numbers were due to a slowdown in its equity market with 136 IPOs pulled since January, making up two-thirds of total listings shelved for the year globally.

In the debt market, borrowers are still facing challenges raising funds, with 103 deals worth at least $64 billion delayed or scrapped globally since the beginning of the year. July also saw the first Schuldschein transaction being postponed due to Europe’s energy crisis.

The number of bonds being postponed has already exceeded the tally for the whole of last year or during the peak of the pandemic. Loans for buyouts are being delayed for firms including Citrix Systems Inc. and Tenneco Inc.

