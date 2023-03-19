Will ChatGPT-4 replace your jobs? What AI tool says

The Microsoft-backed OpenAI has recently launched the fourth iteration of ChatGPT which is yet to be made available to the general public. It is claimed that ChatGPT-4 has been upgraded to the level that it can now exhibit human-like performance in different task, which was considered one of drawbacks in its predecessor.

The logo of OpenAI is displayed near a response by its AI chatbot ChatGPT on its website.(REUTERS)

According to OpenAI, ChatGPT-4 has advanced in majorly three crucial areas that are visual comprehension, context handling and creativity. This can allow the tool to adapt according to the user's writing style, produce creative projects including music, screenplay along with academic projects such as technical writing. With these new advancements, it is common to have some apprehensions, as was the case with ChatGPT-3 as well, about the possibility of some related jobs being replaced by the latest tool.

Will ChatGPT-4 replace your jobs?

A Twitter user recently shared his conversation with ChatGPT-4, in which he asked if the new model will replace certain jobs in near future.

The AI tool responded with a total of 20 jobs that it can replace. Translator, market research analyst, transcriptionist, tutor, email marketer, copywriter, social media manager are some of the jobs ChatGPT-4 mentioned it could replace.

The user also asked about some human traits it can replace with the list of jobs and the AI tool answered that too. Fact checking, creativity and writing, content creation and curation, mathematical skills some skills that it can replace to name a few.

Earlier, Twitter CEO Elon Musk sneeringly shared a post where he listed a couple of possible ‘jobs in the future’ amid the innovation of AI tools, with ChatGPT-4 being the latest addition.

Responding a tweet about ChatGPT-4 acing exams, Musk wondered what will be left for humans to do. He is also a co-founder of implantable brain-chip company Neuralink that aims to connect humans with computers. He suggested to better ‘get a move on with Neuralink’ amid rapid changes in the AI technology.

