 Will KYC be digitalised? India's big plan to standardise banking checks - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / Will KYC be digitalised? India's big plan to standardise banking checks

Will KYC be digitalised? India's big plan to standardise banking checks

Reuters |
Feb 22, 2024 11:30 AM IST

Their announcement follows a meeting of the Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC), which brings together all the country's financial regulators.

India's financial stability panel plans to roll out a uniform approach to verifying customers across the financial sector and prevent illegal lending based on online applications, it said on Wednesday.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

It is unclear when the plans will be enforced. Their announcement follows a meeting of the Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC), which brings together all the country's financial regulators.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Read more: Google's shocking layoff: Employee working on Gemini fired, informed by text

India's fintech sector has been thrown into crisis after India's banking regulator on Jan. 31 directed Paytm Payments Bank to stop accepting fresh deposits in its accounts or popular wallets from March. The regulator cited "persistent non-compliances and continued material supervisory concerns in the bank".

Wednesday's statement made no direct reference to Paytm Payments Bank, saying only the FSDC discussed Know Your Customer (KYC) norms.

Different financial institutions currently follow different ways to verify the account holders and the panel said the process should be standardised to enable "inter-usability of KYC records across the financial sector".

Wednesday's statement said the body also discussed steps to prevent the harmful effects of illegal online lending apps.

The apps, which became popular during the COVID-19 pandemic, charged high interest rates and employed predatory recovery practices.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business Newsalong withGold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On