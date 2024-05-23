 Will US fed cut rates in 2024? Goldman Sachs' CEO's ‘zero chances’ response - Hindustan Times
Thursday, May 23, 2024
Will US fed cut rates in 2024? Goldman Sachs' CEO's ‘zero chances’ response

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Mallika Soni
May 23, 2024 08:29 AM IST

David Solomon predicted “zero” cuts citing investments in AI infrastructure that have helped economy be more resilient to the Fed’s monetary tightening.

Goldman Sachs' CEO Officer David Solomon said that he currently expects the US Federal Reserve to not cut interest rates this year as the country's economy has proved to be more resilient. This is due to government spending, he said, adding, “I still don’t see the data that’s compelling to say we’re going to cut rates here. 

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon gestures during the Boston College Chief Executives Club luncheon in Boston, Massachusetts, US.(Reuters)
Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon gestures during the Boston College Chief Executives Club luncheon in Boston, Massachusetts, US.(Reuters)

David Solomon predicted “zero” cuts citing investments in AI infrastructure that have also helped the economy be more resilient to the Fed’s monetary tightening. 

Read more: Jensen Huang says 'revolution here' as Nvidia ignites $140 billion stock rally. Here's why

He also said the risk of some kind of slowdown that’s “real and palpable” is bigger than it was six months ago as he said geopolitical fragility continues. It is something that people are going to have to live with for a long time, he warned. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024,, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Will US fed cut rates in 2024? Goldman Sachs' CEO's ‘zero chances’ response
