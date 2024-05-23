Jensen Huang says ‘revolution here' as Nvidia ignites $140 billion stock rally. Here's why

Nvidia- the chipmaker at the center of an artificial intelligence (AI) boom, gained after a bullish sales forecast showed that its AI computing spending remains strong. The company reported that its second-quarter revenue will be about $28 billion topping $26.8 billion predicted by analysts. The company's shares have gained 92% this year as the company continues to shatter expectations. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huangs speaks at the company's office in Santa Clara, California.(AP)

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said that this is the dawning of a new era as his company's market valuation skyrocketed, topping $2.3 trillion. He said, “This is the beginning of a new industrial revolution. This is really exciting.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

He asserted, “Nobody has ever manufactured supercomputers at volume. We’re doing the best we can.”

In the fiscal first quarter, Nvidia’s revenue more than tripled to $26 billion and the profit was $6.12 a share, it said. The company's shares rose as much as 7.8% in trading on Wednesday, taking them above $1,000 for the first time as the company announced a 10-for-1 stock split and boosted its quarterly dividend by 150% to 10 cents a share.

The company also said that much of is new revenue comes from a small handful of customer- Amazon.com Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google- who accounted for about 40% of sales. Nvidia’s data-center division generated $22.6 billion of revenue last quarter while gaming chips provided $2.6 billion.

Moreover, Jensen Huang said that the company’s new chip platform, called Blackwell, is now in full production and lays the groundwork for generative AI that can handle trillions of parameters. He said, “We are poised for our next wave of growth."