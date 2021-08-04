Windlas Biotech IPO to open today: Key things to know

Windlas Biotech, a domestic manufacturer of pharmaceutical formulations, will open its initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday. The IPO will remain open for three day, till August 6.

Windlas Biotech is the second pharmaceutical firm after Glenmark Life Sciences to launch IPO this year.

Here are things to know about the IPO before investing in it:

The public issue will have a price band of ₹ 448-460 a share. At the upper end of the price band, the initial share sale will fetch ₹ 401.53 crore.

448-460 a share. At the upper end of the price band, the initial share sale will fetch 401.53 crore. Those who are interested, can bid for a minimum 30 equity shares and in the multiples of the same number thereafter. The minimum investor amount for a retail investor if ₹ 13,800 per lot which can go up to ₹ 1,93,200 for 14 lots.

13,800 per lot which can go up to 1,93,200 for 14 lots. The IPO comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth ₹ 165 crore and an offer for sale of up to 5,142,067 equity shares.

165 crore and an offer for sale of up to 5,142,067 equity shares. As a part of the offer for sale, Vimla Windlass will offload 11.36 lakh equity shares and Tano India Private Equity Fund II will sell 40,06,067 equity shares.

The proceeds from the IPO will be utilised for purchasing of equipment required for capacity expansion of the facility at Dehradun Plant-IV and addition of injectables dosage capability at the facility at Dehradun Plant-II.

Book running lead managers for the issue are SBI Capital Markets Ltd, DAM Capital ad IIFL Securities.

Windlas Biotech on Tuesday said it has raised over ₹ 120 crore from anchor investors ahead of the launch of its IPO.

120 crore from anchor investors ahead of the launch of its IPO. Among the anchor investors who participated in the bidding are ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (MF), UTI MF, Sundaram MF, Kuber India Fund, BNP Paribas Arbitrage, Elara India Opportunities Fund and Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance Company.