Wipro appoints Zurich Insurance CEO Tulsi Naidu as independent director

Naidu, Zurich Insurance's CEO for Asia Pacific, will serve on Wipro's board for five years, effective July 1, 2021, the Bengaluru-based company said on Friday.
PTI
MAY 14, 2021
Employees enter a Wipro Ltd. office building in the Electronic City area of Bengaluru (Bloomberg file photo).

IT company Wipro has appointed Zurich Insurance Group CEO for Asia Pacific Tulsi Naidu as an independent director on its board for five years, effective July 1, 2021, the company said on Friday.

The appointment of Naidu is subject to the approval of shareholders.

Naidu spent 25 years in the global financial services sector and is a member of the Zurich group's executive committee.

"I am excited to have Tulsi join our Board. Her knowledge of the global financial services sector together with her proven experience in driving large transformational change and understanding of technology will hugely benefit Wipro," Wipro chairman Rishad Premji said in a statement.

Naidu joined Zurich in September 2016 and was named the CEO of the UK business in November 2016, where she implemented an extensive transformation programme, reshaping the business, simplifying the structure, improving technical and digital capabilities, and positioning it for growth in its core markets.

"I have deep respect for the company, its technology leadership, and its values-led approach to business. I look forward to contributing towards its next phase of growth," Naidu said.

Before joining Zurich, Naidu - an IIM Ahmedabad alumni Naidu - spent 14 years at Prudential in various executive positions across their UK and Europe business. PTI PRS BAL BAL

