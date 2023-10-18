Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Business / Wipro Q2 net profit ‘almost flat’ at 2,667.3 crore

PTI |
Oct 18, 2023 04:22 PM IST

The company's consolidated revenue, on the other hand, declined marginally to ₹22,515.9 crore from ₹22,539.7 crore.

IT company Wipro's consolidated profit remained almost flat at 2,667.3 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company had posted a profit after tax of 2,649.1 crore a year ago.

Its consolidated revenue from operations declined marginally to 22,515.9 crore in the reported period from 22,539.7 crore it registered in the September 2022 quarter, according to the filing.

