Wipro's lower-salary proposal accepted by over 90% freshers: Report

To fast-track their onboarding, more than 90% freshers have accepted Wipro's proposal to consider a lower starting salary than what was originally offered, HT's sister website Mint has reported citing Economic Times.

Originally, the freshers were offered a package of ₹ 6.5 lakh per year. This was later revised to ₹ 3.5 lakh per year (Representational Image)

“The next-gen associates were given both the options, and 92% of campus hires chose to join at the lower offer,” said Jatin Dalal, Wipro's Chief Financial Officer (CFO), as reported by Economic Times (ET story behind paywall).

What was the offer?

In February, India's fourth-largest IT company sent an email to freshers awaiting their onboarding. It asked if they were willing to join at a package of ₹3.5 lakh per annum, instead of ₹6.5 lakh per year, which was the original offer.

In the email, the Bengaluru-headquartered organisation also assured an ‘early joining’ for those who accepted the lower-salary option. Those who wanted to continue with the original offer could do so, the email noted, adding, however, that in such a scenario, the multinational firm would not be able to commit to an onboarding date.

Why did onboardings get delayed?

Freshers who graduated in 2022 are yet to be onboarded at Wipro. Previously, a company spokesperson attributed this to the ‘changing macro environment.’

“…as a result of our business needs, we had to adjust our onboarding plans. As we work to honor all outstanding offers made, this current and immediate opportunity will help candidates start their careers, build expertise, and acquire new skills,” the spokesperson had said about the lower-salary option.

Wipro headcount

The Azim Premji-founded firm had as many as 256,921 employees as of March 31, noted Mint. In the December quarter, on the other hand, 258,744 people were working here.

