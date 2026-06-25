Wired Wisdom: Best phones of 2026 thus far, featuring Xiaomi, Samsung and more

A policy intervention where necessary, and this was necessary. The UK government has set in motion a sweeping social media ban for individuals under the age of 16 years. This is squarely aimed at protecting children from online harms and preventing addiction, the ban targets platforms like Snapchat, TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and X. Before you call this as some sort of an outreach, I’m reminded to tell you about a BBC article that pointed out something rather interesting (Big Tech of course won’t answer).

Beyond the regular noise, a closer look at personal technology. (Representative image)

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Zoe Kleinman narrates a conversation with her 12-year old son. “Everyone's really upset mum - loads of them have got their own YouTube channels,” he says. Interesting enough, the minimum age of making any sort of ‘channels’ on YouTube and Instagram is 13 years—so how do children as young as 12 already have footprints on these social media platforms—and clearly the sustained efforts have paid off, in terms of views and followers, for this level of distress.

“Tech giants had their chance and failed,” the clear words of UK’s former Prime Minister Keir Starmer, in what now becomes one of the last big policy measures he implemented whilst in office. He’s not wrong, by any stretch of the imagination. I’ve a child who is almost 9 years old, and fast approaching the years where any lure of social media would be hard to dismiss. Its purely a matter of when and not if—the path will be easier for her if we transition towards neglected parenting (that’s certainly not happening), and somewhat difficult if we set the rules for when we’re looking. I’d love a similar policy intervention.

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{{^usCountry}} That said, I’d like to point out how Big Tech still wins here (much like the ‘house’, big tech also never loses). In order to verify age, users will inevitably be asked to upload government ID documents, most likely a photo ID while at it. This is data, the sort of priceless data that social media platforms may previously not had access to. Cue, more detailed profiling, more AI training and focused advertising. In all, more profits for Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} That said, I’d like to point out how Big Tech still wins here (much like the ‘house’, big tech also never loses). In order to verify age, users will inevitably be asked to upload government ID documents, most likely a photo ID while at it. This is data, the sort of priceless data that social media platforms may previously not had access to. Cue, more detailed profiling, more AI training and focused advertising. In all, more profits for Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk. {{/usCountry}}

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Best new phones of 2026, thus far

We are at the midpoint of this year, and it may be as good a time as any to take stock of the smartphones launched in the first half of 2026. I’d still categorise this time as a period of transition, where the impact of component shortages and costs were partly felt (with the worst yet to come), but it is with the phones that are launched now, will we genuinely see the impact of higher prices. So far, smartphones launches have not exactly slowed down because product roadmaps needs to be ticked off, but few of these launches stand out in the crowd. My picks, and you are free to disagree.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra

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This I have a genuine soft corner for, because I find a greater sense of comfort in Leica photography approach, than any of the Ultra phone rivals. A genuine proximity to realism in an era where aggressive AI-enhanced imaging is more the norm than an exception, has my attention. As I’d pointed out in an even earlier experience with the Chinese spec iteration of the Leica Leitzphone powered by Xiaomi https://www.hindustantimes.com/business/xiaomi-17-ultra-by-leica-edition-rebels-against-ai-overwhelmed-photography-101770008367115.html, 120x photos with AI off are an absolute delight to look at—this phone doesn’t want you to spend on external lenses, unlike its competitors, and that says a lot.

A new sensor methodology, the basis for the Xiaomi 17 Ultra’s photography experience, makes this the first phone with a LOFIC sensor (that’s short for Lateral Overflow Integration Capacitor). Xiaomi has made it clear time and again that the collective Xiaomi and Leica thought process is simple—algorithms cannot compensate for proper optical hardware.

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Read: Xiaomi 17 Ultra reclaims photography realism in an age of algorithmic excess

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

This is the Ultra phone which is by far the most popular, and with good reason. I’d noted that the Galaxy S26 Ultra is a story of subtle yet on-point upgrades, with a key innovation defining who doesn’t get to see your screen—the new Privacy Display which honestly works better than you may initially imagine and keeps the screen completely off limits for anyone sitting next to you. I’ve often praised Samsung for a thoughtful, non-overwhelming approach to generational phones updates, and the Galaxy S26 Ultra is exactly that. Familiarity in terms of design and aesthetics with the predecessor, software that’s improved for sure but familiar nonetheless and the non-intrusive approach to AI.

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The weak(er) link would perhaps be yet another generation of Samsung using largely the same camera hardware on its flagship. That gets highlighted because buyers in India now has the full array of the four Ultra phones to choose from, and that definitive benchmark advantage may be weighed down by subjectivity. All things considered, a relevant generational progression.

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Motorola Razr Fold

In the first time of asking, Motorola has got the book style foldable absolutely on point. So much so, it doesn’t give even a whiff of a first generation device. Not surprising, considering Motorola has been on a roll—the gorgeous Signature and the Edge 70 Pro particularly catching my attention this year.

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A refined build with focus on aesthetics and ergonomics, powerful specs underlined by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip, and enough software as well as utilitarian AI substance to worry the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 and the Vivo X Fold5. Particularly impressive are the cameras, almost at par with current flagships, and bucking the trend where foldable form factors tend to sit a step behind due to physical space restrictions dictating sensor choice.

Read: At first ask, Motorola Razr Fold intends to change the foldable hierarchy

Vivo X300 Ultra

It was almost the Vivo X300 FE https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/vivo-x300-fe-defines-compact-flagships-uncompromised-ambition-and-fashion-sense-101778063606143.html which made it to this list because I absolutely love that svelte design and a no-compromise approach to specs and performance. But well, with the X300 Ultra in the mix, it had to be this. Particularly since my review, a significant Origin OS update made major power consumption improvements, particularly battery usage in stand-by mode. Of course, cameras are the starting point for the X300 Ultra conversion, and true Zeiss influence is visible from the outset.

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This is also a phone that pitches the external Telephoto Extender Gen 2 and the Telephoto Extender Gen 2 Ultra lens, to appeal to the photographer in you. Two schools of thought to that—a more versatile camera, and something cumbersome to carry around. Even without the lens, this is a fantastic camera in all ways possible.

Read: Vivo X300 Ultra review: A calibration, a new playbook, and questions to ponder

Oppo Find X9 Ultra

I’ll admit this without guilt—it was a sad moment when Oppo decided the Hasselblad partnership would now bypass OnePlus phones, and remain with Oppo flagships now. The results though, have been nothing less than perfect. The Find X9 Ultra, which has to be perfect because it’s competing with Samsung, Xiaomi and Vivo’s Ultra phones, gets it right with the photography aspect. Particularly after the first big software update post my review (the exposure issues I’d noted, were ironed out).

Every piece of the puzzle falls in perfectly around that camera element and the Hasselblad Master Mode—the vegan leather finish option with the Armour Shield architecture, and top notch specs. There seems to be a confidence with the camera nonetheless, since Oppo hasn’t launched the external lens accessories unlike Vivo.

Read: Find X9 Ultra is Oppo and Hasselblad’s strongest statement yet

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