Wired Wisdom: WD wins in AI gold rush, Braille credit cards, and Super Bowl ads

Good morning! Microsoft presumably spent $8-10 million for a Super Bowl ad that tells us how Excel is now AI enabled. That, after the company has cut 15,000 jobs.

Opening thoughts. It seems Microsoft Corp. paid anywhere between $8 million and $10 million for a Super Bowl commercial, which tells us that Excel has AI powered by Copilot to help simplify your data. These ad rates are being reported as benchmarks for this iconic sporting event in the US — one that catches eyeballs worldwide (also because of the celebrities, perhaps less of understanding the sport itself), which is why I’m bucketing the spend within a range.

I wonder whether this advertisement will be listed under AI capex in Microsoft’s next earnings report. Also, the next time Microsoft tells you they are firing some employees (“layoffs”, in corporate speak) because of an AI pivot and operational efficiency, remember this spending.

By the way, this would have been planned and finalised at some point in a year where the tech giant laid off approximately 15,000 employees. Need I mention the saga of broken Windows updates, in an era when around 30% of the company’s code is claimed to be written by AI?

EDITOR’S CORNER In the AI gold rush, WD’s hard drives win All AI conversation tends to revolve around how awesome it is, how awesome the AI chips are, how awesome AI data centres will be once they are built, and how awesome it will be after everyone has lost their jobs to AI with all the time in the world to spend with loved ones. Little do we talk about storage, which is at the very foundation of AI—be it on the devices that you use, or the massive infrastructure investments AI firms keep talking about.

Perfectly placed to take advantage of this are the storage companies, and even within that WD (or Western Digital Corp. as the legal entity) has the sort of momentum that no one else has. Let me give you some headline numbers to illustrate.