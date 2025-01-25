World Economic Forum: Team India bags investment commitments worth 20 lakh crore in Davos

India reportedly brought home investments commitments totalling over ₹20 lakh crore from the five-day World Economic Forum Annual Meeting which concluded on Friday, reported news agency PTI. The 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, in Davos, Switzerland(REUTERS)

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, led the largest ever Indian delegation to the forum, with five Union ministers, three chief ministers and several other state leaders.

Vaishnaw said that trust and talent were the two key factors which attracted investments from the rest of the world to India.

“Team India” showcased their potential across two pavilions with all states and central government departments sharing space. A joint press conference was also held for the first time, comprising of state and Union ministers from various political parties.

"We are in Davos at a very important juncture in our global geopolitical and geo economic scenario. Despite all the disruption and all the issues the world is facing, India has emerged as a very trusted country which respects IP rights, a country where democracy is vibrant," Vaishnaw said.

He added that India had shown the world that the country stood for peace, growth and inclusive development.

The biggest beneficiary of the forum was the Maharashtra delegation led by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, which attracted 80 per cent of the total investments.

The delegation signed 61 Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) worth ₹15.70 lakh crore, with the potential to generate 16 lakh jobs.

The Telangana delegation, led by CM Revanth Reddy, secured 20 MoUs worth ₹1.79 lakh crore, which are expected to generate nearly 50,000 jobs.

The investments were focused on green energy, development of cutting-edge technology and data centres.

Kerala's industries minister P Rajeeve held more than 30 one-to-one meetings at the Invest Kerala Pavilion, showcasing the expansive investment potential of the state.

Uttar Pradesh presented their vision to become a $1 trillion economy and secured major investments as well.

Union Minister Chirag Paswan announced that global beverage giant AB InBev will invest USD 250 million in India's beverage sector, spanning several states.

Meanwhile, Unilever, operating as Hindustan Unilever in India, revealed plans to set up two new manufacturing units in Telangana.

In addition, numerous other global companies have explored potential partnerships with Indian firms, with over 100 CEOs and top leaders from India participating in the discussions.

The next annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) is scheduled to take place in Davos from January 19-23, 2026.