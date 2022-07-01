World's richest lost $1.4 trillion in 2022 so far: Report. See top 10 list

The world’s 500 richest people lost $1.4 trillion in the first half of 2022, a dizzying decline that marks the steepest six-month drop ever for the global billionaire class, according to data by the Bloomberg.

As per the report, Tesla CEO Elon Musk's fortune plunged almost $62 billion. While former CEO and president of Amazon Jeff Bezos saw his wealth tumble by about $63 billion; Meta, also known as Facebook, founder Mark Zuckerberg’s net worth was slashed by more than half.

Notably, there only two billionaires in the top 10 list who saw gain in their fortunes – Gautam Adani (Chairman of Adani Group) and Mukesh Amabani (Chairman of Reliance Industries).

Here is the complete list of billionaires and the change in their wealth: Rank Name Total Net worth YTD change 1 Elon Musk $208 Billion -$61.8 Billion 2 Jeff Bezos $130 Bliion -$62.7 Billion 3 Bernard Arnault $129 Billion -$49.3 Billion 4 Bill Gates $115 Billion -$23.4 Billion 5 Larry Page $99.4 Billion -$29 Billion 6 Gautam Adani $98.6 Billion +22.1 Billion 7 Sergey Brin $95.3 Billion -$28.3 Billion 8 Warren Buffett $94.3 Billion -$14.1 Billion 9 Mukesh Ambani $93 Billion +$3.05 Billion 10 Steve Ballmer $91.1 Billion -$14.6 Billion

Data source: Bloomberg Index

This sharp fall in the billionaires' wealth comes as policy makers around the world are raising interest rates to combat elevated inflation after two years of slowdown in economies due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the last two years of pandemic, fortunes of the ultra-rich had swelled as governments and central banks had announced various stimulus measures to minimise the impact of pandemic on economies, juicing the value of everything from tech companies to cryptocurrencies.

(With agency inputs)

