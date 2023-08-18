X (earlier Twitter) user applies for job at Zepto, CTO reaches out. Here's what happened

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Aug 18, 2023 07:14 PM IST

Yash Acharya, the applicant, was in complete disbelief that Kaivalya Vohra himself reached out, asking for the former's resume.

An X (formerly Twitter) user who applied for a job at delivery platform Zepto, was left surprised when no less than Kaivalya Vohra, the Founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) himself, reached out to the applicant, asking for his resume.

Mumbai, India - June 10, 2023: Zepto delivery partners waiting for delivery orders. (Photo by Satish Bate/Hindustan Times)

The interesting turn of events took place after Yash Acharya, the applicant, received an email from Zepto for a role completely different to the one he applied for.

What happened?

Around 8pm on Wednesday, Acharya posted a screenshot of the response he got from the company: “You'd be a great for this Delivery Boy (Mumbai) role at Zepto!”

“But my application was for the product manager role,” he captioned his post; it went viral instantly and within around two hours of being posted, Vohra reached out to Acharya, who put out a screenshot of the former's message, and wondered if this was for real.

"Hey

saw your tweet

could you send over a resume/portfolio?" asked the Zepto CTO.

Also, Vohra is now among Acharya's followers on X, with the latter's follower count increasing drastically over the last two days.

The Kota native, 22 (as reported by The Indian Express), is taking in his new-found fame on the social network. While it is known whether he has been called for an interview or not, he has shared links to news articles on his story.

