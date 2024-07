YES Bank Q1 results: Yes Bank reported a bigger-than-expected 46% rise in net profit for the April-June quarter on Saturday, helped by a drop in loan-loss provisions and robust loan growth. The private lender's standalone net profit rose to 5.02 billion rupees ($60 million) for the financial first quarter from 3.43 billion rupees in the same period a year earlier. YES Bank Q1 results: The logo of Yes Bank is pictured on the facade of its headquarters in Mumbai.(Reuters)

Provisions and contingencies fell 41% to 2.12 billion rupees and loans grew 14.7% on year, while deposits rose 20.8%.

Yes Bank's net interest income rose 12% to 22.44 billion rupees and the net interest margin was down to 2.4% from 2.50% a year earlier.

The gross non-performing asset ratio was 1.7% at end of April.