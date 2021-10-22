Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Yes Bank Q2 profit jumps 74% to 225 crore
business

Yes Bank Q2 profit jumps 74% to 225 crore

Total income slipped to ₹5,430.30 crore during the July-September period from ₹5,842.81 crore in the same quarter last year, the bank said in regulatory filing.
Published on Oct 22, 2021 05:10 PM IST
PTI | , New Delhi
Published on Oct 22, 2021 05:10 PM IST
PTI | , New Delhi

Yes Bank on Friday reported a 74 per cent increase in standalone net profit to 225 crore for the second quarter ended September.

The private sector lender had earned a profit of 129 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.

Total income slipped to 5,430.30 crore during the July-September period from 5,842.81 crore in the same quarter last year, the bank said in regulatory filing.

Gross bad loans declined to 14.9 per cent of gross advances as on September 30. The same stood at 16.9 per cent in the year-ago period.

However, net Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) or bad loans rose to 5.55 per cent in the quarter under review from 4.71 per cent a year ago.

The bank has made prudent provisioning of 336 crore on a single telecom exposure in the latest quarter.

