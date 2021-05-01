Home / Business / Yes Bank’s loss rises to 3,788 crore in March quarter
Yes Bank’s loss rises to 3,788 crore in March quarter

The bank reported a net loss of ₹3,688 crore a year ago and a net profit of ₹151 crore last quarter.
By Gopika Gopakumar, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAY 01, 2021 12:26 AM IST
Yes Bank made accelerated provision of 5,240 crore at the end of the March quarter compared to 4,872 crore a year ago and 2,199 in the previous quarter.(Bloomberg file photo)

Private sector lender Yes Bank on Friday reported a higher-than-expected loss of 3,788 crore at the end of the March quarter for 2020-21 because of higher provisions.

The bank reported a net loss of 3,688 crore a year ago and a net profit of 151 crore last quarter.

Yes Bank made accelerated provision of 5,240 crore at the end of the March quarter compared to 4,872 crore a year ago and 2,199 in the previous quarter. Gross non-performing assets as a percentage of total loans stood at 15.4% at the end of the March quarter compared to 15.3% in the previous quarter. The bank added bad loans of 11,889 crore during the quarter under review.

Much of the slippages came from the corporate book and sectors affected by Covid-19, managing director and chief executive officer Prashant Kumar told the media.

“We believe that asset quality and bad loan recognition have peaked. We expect less than 5,000 crore of slippages in the next fiscal. We made accelerated provisioning this quarter so that next year earnings won’t be impacted from previous books,” Kumar said.

