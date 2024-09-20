Menu Explore
You can buy your Apple iPhone 16 now but without these most awaited features

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Mallika Soni
Sep 20, 2024 12:51 PM IST

Apple launches iPhone 16 lineup in 60 countries, but the devices lack the anticipated Apple Intelligence feature.

Apple is facing an unprecedented challenge: persuading customers to buy its latest iPhones without their biggest new feature. Apple is launching the iPhone 16 lineup in almost 60 countries, including the US, China, India, Australia and South Korea today but the device won’t come installed with Apple Intelligence. This means users will have to download the software features over time as they become available during the coming weeks and months.

The iPhone 16 lineup debuts without the key Apple Intelligence feature, prompting concerns that customers may wait to purchase. While preorders have started, the new software will only be available via an update in October. (Reuters)
The iPhone 16 lineup debuts without the key Apple Intelligence feature, prompting concerns that customers may wait to purchase. While preorders have started, the new software will only be available via an update in October. (Reuters)

Apple has already marketed its AI features heavily owing to which the company faces a challenge as some consumers may hold off on buying the new phones if they can’t enjoy the benefits right away. The new iPhone hardware has only modest upgrades from prior models like the touch-sensitive Camera Control button that makes it easier to take pictures and videos.

The new iPhone lineup includes two standard models — the 16 and 16 Plus — as well as the higher-end Pro and Pro Max. Preorders of the devices began last week. The initial units going on sale will run iOS 18 operating system but Apple Intelligence will require an over-the-air update to the iOS 18.1 software, which will launch in October.

Apple Intelligence was announced in June at the company’s Worldwide Developers Conference and has been available in a limited beta test for developers for the past several weeks.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
