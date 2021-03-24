Home / Business / 'You can now buy a Tesla with Bitcoin', Elon Musk says
business

'You can now buy a Tesla with Bitcoin', Elon Musk says

Elon Musk on Wednesday tweeted that “you can now buy a Tesla with Bitcoin” and that paying by Bitcoin will also be available to customers outside the US later this year.
Bloomberg
UPDATED ON MAR 24, 2021 01:22 PM IST
In addition to lending increased legitimacy to electronic currencies, Elon Musk’s embrace of Bitcoin fits his maverick image. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo/File Photo(REUTERS)

Having stunned the market with its audacious bet on Bitcoin earlier this year, Tesla Inc. will now start accepting the world’s largest electronic currency as payment for its electric cars.

Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk on Wednesday tweeted that “you can now buy a Tesla with Bitcoin” and that paying by Bitcoin will also be available to customers outside the US later this year. He added that Tesla will only use internal and open-source software and that any Bitcoin paid to the company will be retained as Bitcoin and not converted to a fiat currency.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Covid-19 induced lockdown proved inflection point for e-commerce in India

UK shares fall as rising Covid-19 cases in Europe spur recovery worries

No digital tax if goods, services sold via Indian arm of foreign e-commerce play

Ahead of polls, state-run fuel retailers slash petrol, diesel rates marginally

California-based Tesla disclosed its $1.5 billion investment in Bitcoin in February and signaled its intent to begin accepting the cryptocurrency as a form of payment at the time, sending prices to a record. The world’s leading EV maker made the Bitcoin bet after updating its investment policy in January to allow it to buy digital assets.

In addition to lending increased legitimacy to electronic currencies, Musk’s embrace of Bitcoin fits his maverick image. The billionaire has often tweeted about cryptocurrency-related topics and recently called Bitcoin “a good thing” in an interview. Dogecoin, the once tongue-in-cheek digital currency, also soared to records in February after Musk, rapper Snoop Dogg and Kiss bassist Gene Simmons tweeted about it.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
elon musk tesla bitcoins
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Assembly Election
Loan Moratorium
Thalaivi trailer
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
India vs England Live Score
Martyr's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP