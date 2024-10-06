Your pension may stop if you don't submit this document on time: How to submit Annual Life Certificate, last date

All central government pensioners have to submit an annual life certificate in November to continue receiving their pensions. All central government pensioners have to submit an annual life certificate in November to continue receiving their pensions.(Representational Image/Pixabay)

The government has also permitted senior citizens aged 80 years and above to file their annual life certificate from October 1 itself too give them an extra window.

What is Jeevan Pramaan?

Jeevan Pramaan is an IT Act-recognised Aadhaar-based and biometric-enabled Digital Life Certificate for pensioners to prove that he/she is alive before the pension authority.

How to submit the Digital Life Certificate using face authentication?

Ensure you have a smartphone with a front camera that is minimum of 5MP and also has internet connectivity. Make sure your Aadhaar number is registered with the pension disbursing authority, which includes the bank, post office, or others. Aadhaar number or VID is a must for getting your Digital Life Certificate. Download and install ‘AadhaarFaceRD’ and’ Jeevan Pramaan Face App’ from the Google Play Store. Perform the operator authentication and scan the face of operator. Fill all the pensioner details. Take a photoraph with the front camera and submit it. An SMS with a link to download the Jeevan Pramaan Digital Life Certificate will be sent to your mobile number. Download it and submit it.

What is the last date to submit Annual Life Certificate?

Usually the last date to submit Annual Life Certificate is November 30 unless it is extended by the government.

For senior pensioners aged 80 and over, even if they submit their life certificate on October 1, 2024, it will stll be valid till November 30 next year.

What will happen if the life certificate is not submitted till November?

The pension payments will get stopped if the life certificate is not submitted.

However, if the life certificate is submitted in a subsequent month, the pension payments will resume, and all arrears till then will also be paid to the pensioner, but this is only if the life certificate is submitted within three years.

If a Life Certificate is not submitted for three years and over, the pension will be commenced after sanction of the competent authority through the CPAO as per the due process.

What are the advantages of getting your digital life certificate through face authentication?

It works on most Android smartphones.

It can be done quickly from the comfort of home.

There is no need for an external biometric device.

There is no need to visit the bank.

Its a valuable solution to individuals with worn-out fingerprints or damaged eyes.

