Billionaires learning from each other: Harsh Goenka shares top three lessons for success he learnt from Mukesh Ambani

Harsh Goenka, the billionaire chairman of RPG Enterprises recently took to X (Formerly Twitter), expressing his admiration and showing the top three things he learnt from not just India's, but Asia's richest person, Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Industries. Harsh Goenka shares three things he learnt from Mukesh Ambani(@pradeepcsrivast)

“I have always learnt so much from my interactions with Mukesh Ambani,” he wrote in his post which has a video of Ambani delivering a speech. “Let me share three of his life learnings with you’ll (you).”

What are the top three things Harsh Goenka learnt from Mukesh Ambani?

1) Dream Big

“If you focus on the goal, you will overcome all obstacles,” Mukesh Ambani said. “If you focus on obstacles, you will never reach your goal.”

2) There is no substitute to hard work

Mukesh Ambani believes one should always work hard and “aim at being the best. Not just the best in India, but the best in the world.”

3) It is very important to be positive in life

Positivity is most important for Ambani who believes it must also be coupled with self confidence as well as belief in oneself to achieve success.

Mukesh Ambani is currently the richest person in both India and Asia, and the 14th richest in the world, with a net worth of $105 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

