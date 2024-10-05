Mobile phones, electronics and consumer durables top online shopping charts: Report

Online shoppers darted towards mobile phones and electronics during the first week of the online festive sales, according to a Times of India report, which added that the demand even outpaced that for quintessential ethnic wear. E-commerce platforms including Amazon and Flipkart got over ₹ 54,500 crore in sales during the first week of the festive season, from September 26 to October 02(Representational Image/Pixabay)

E-commerce platforms including Amazon and Flipkart got over ₹54,500 crore in sales during the first week of the festive season, from September 26 to October 02, according to the report, which cited data from market intelligence firm Datum Intelligence.

This was a 26% year-on-year growth, according to the report, which added that around 60% of the spending was on mobile phones, electronics, and consumer durables.

“iPhone 15 and previous generations dominated sales,” the report quoted Shubham Singh, analyst at Counterpoint Research as saying. "Samsung's Galaxy S23 FE also did exceptionally well on Flipkart."

The increasing iPhone sales was attributed to price drops of previous models after the new model came, since mobile phones priced above ₹30,000 usually sell well in the festive season due to discounts.

When it comes to consumer durables, products like double-door refrigerators and smart TV sets topped the charts.

Another interesting trend is that more than half the buyers, especially from smaller cities and towns, opted for EMIs.

This comes amid Amazon claiming tier 2 and tier 3 cities drove almost 70% of premium smartphone sales, and close to 80% of television orders, according to the report.

