Bengaluru is all set to get an exclusive Apple retail store soon, said an ANI report. The iPhone manufacturer is planning to open four more exclusive retail stores in the country, after the success of their Delhi and Mumbai stores. Bengaluru to get its first Apple exclusive retail store after Delhi and Mumbai. More details(AP)

Also Read - Apple teases upcoming Diwali festive sale from Oct 3, discounts on iPhones, iPads, Macs, expected

According to the report, along with Bengaluru, Apple will also open new retail stores in Pune, Delhi-NCR and Mumbai. In a statement, Deirdre O’Biren, the senior vice president for retail said, “We're thrilled to build our teams as we plan to open more stores in India, because we're inspired by the creativity and passion of our customers across this country. We can't wait for them to have even more opportunities to discover and shop for our amazing products and services, and connect with our extraordinary, knowledgeable team members.”

Apple also said that it is manufacturing iPhone-16 line up in India. “Apple is now manufacturing the entire iPhone 16 lineup, including iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, in India,” an Apple spokesperson told HT.

Also Read - India's mobile retailers call for banning iQoo, Poco, OnePlus, accusing anti-competitive practices: Report

Until now, only the standard iPhone models were manufactured here. For instance, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, before that iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. Apple began manufacturing iPhones in India in 2017 and has consistently ramped production volumes.

In April 2023, two Apple stores were launched in New Delhi and Mumbai and reported a sales revenue of 190-210 crore during the first year. The stores have had monthly average sales of ₹16-17 crore each since their opening.

The Indian market is the second-largest smartphone market in the world, and hence, Apple has been shifting its focus in the country. The Apple CEO also attended the launch event and personally interacted with many customers in India.