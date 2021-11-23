Your pension may stop next month if you don't submit this document. Details here

The deadline to submit life certificate is just a week away, November 30, 2021, and if the document is not submitted by then, the Pension Disbursing Authorities (PDAs) may not disburse a pensioner's due money. The life certificate or Jeevan Pramaan Patra is the most important document for former government employees - for central and state - who receive pension in India, without which they will not receive their pension money.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Life certificate acts as a proof that the pensioner is alive.

The document, once produced before a bank, post office or any other pension distributor ensures that the pensioner’s workplace does not continue payments after his or her death. It is usually advised to submit their life certificate once every year to continue receiving pension money without any hassle.

How to get life certificate?

According to the official website of Jeevan Pramaan, to get the life certificate, the individual drawing the pension needs to either present himself or herself before the PDA, or have the certificate issued by the authority where the pensioner had served earlier and have it delivered to the disbursing agency.

Things to note:

Pensioners must have a valid Aadhaar number to generate their digital life certificate or Jeevan Pramaan Patra.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pensioners must have a working mobile number to generate their digital life certificate.

Pensioners have to register themselves on the government's Jeevan Pramaan portal before generating the life certificate.

How to get digital life certificate?

Here are the steps –

1. For getting a digital life certificate, pensioners need to register themselves on the Jeevan Pramaan portal.

2. Submit necessary details like Aadhaar number, bank account number, name, mobile number, pension payment order (PPO), etc.

3. Click on the option to generate OTP, which will be sent on the registered mobile number.

4. Enter the OTP in the given field and submit.

5. A Pramaan ID will be generated.

To access your life certificate, download a PDF copy of the certificate from the Jeevan Pramaan website by providing the Jeevan Pramaan ID.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The certificates are stored in the Life Certificate Repository for making it available anytime and anywhere for the pensioner and the Pension Disbursing Agency.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON